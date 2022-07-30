Left Menu

Kerala local bodies to have 'Suchitwa grading'

State Minister for LSGD and Excise, M V Govindan said a detailed guideline in this regard has been issued.The factors prescribed by the government for scientific implementation of solid waste management would be considered for the grading of each institution, he said in a statement on Saturday.

PTI | Thiruvnanthapuram | Updated: 30-07-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 09:55 IST
Kerala local bodies to have 'Suchitwa grading'
  • Country:
  • India

The Local Self Government Department (LSGD) institutions in Kerala will soon be graded based on their operational excellence in the areas of sanitation and waste management. State Minister for LSGD and Excise, M V Govindan said a detailed guideline in this regard has been issued.

The factors prescribed by the government for scientific implementation of solid waste management would be considered for the grading of each institution, he said in a statement on Saturday. The assessment is based on the total amount of organic and inorganic waste generated in each local body, amount of waste collected, handling of waste, garbage treatment facilities and its quality and maintenance. The cleanliness of public toilets, falling under each such institution, would also be checked.

The inspection teams would directly visit each institution for grading and they would receive special training for this under the state-run Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA).

Local bodies scoring above 70 per cent marks will be given 'A grade' and green category. Those who receive marks between 70-50 per cent will get 'B grade' and yellow tag and the institutions having marks between 50-20 per cent will be given 'C grade' and orange category.

The civic institutions, which get less than 20 per cent marks, would get 'D grade' and red category, the minister explained.

''The new grading system will help create a garbage-free Kerala. Through the Suchitwa grading of local bodies, the negative and positive aspects of each locality in terms of waste management can be identified,'' Govindan said.

He also said the new system would help the authorities to make more effective interventions in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022