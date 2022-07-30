Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla; 2 security personnel injured

Left Menu

The security forces had received information about presence of militants at Wanigam Bala in Kreeri area of the district, following which a cordon and search operation was launched there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter when militants opened firing on the security forces, who too retaliated with gunfire.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-07-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 10:48 IST
An unidentified militant was killed and two security personnel were wounded in an encounter in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The security forces had received information about presence of militants at Wanigam Bala in Kreeri area of the district, following which a cordon and search operation was launched there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter when militants opened firing on the security forces, who too retaliated with gunfire. The official said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained.

