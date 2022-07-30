Left Menu

NALSA campaign underway to identify undertrial prisoners eligible for release: Rijiju

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 14:54 IST
The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has launched a campaign to identify undertrial prisoners who are eligible for release and recommend their cases to review committees, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the first all-India District Legal Services Authorities meet here, he said the campaign was launched on July 16 under which district legal services authorities have been mandated to hold weekly meetings of undertrial review committees (UTRCs) to discuss progress, review additional cases and to discuss further action including filing of bails in high courts and the Supreme Court, if required.

Rijiju said these meetings are scheduled every week till August 13 and aim for release of maximum number of undertrial prisoners on or before August 15.

The campaign is part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav -- celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and senior Supreme Court judges were present at the event.

In his address, the prime minister said the district judges, as chairpersons of UTRCs, can expedite the release of undertrial prisoners.

Rijiju also referred to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and requested the judiciary to participate in it.

As part of the campaign, citizens have been encouraged to hoist the national flag in their homes during the Independency Day week from August 13 to 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

