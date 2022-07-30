Left Menu

Yasin Malik back in Tihar Jail, still on IV fluids

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was admitted to the RML hospital here following a fluctuation in blood pressure, has returned to Tihar Jail, officials said on Saturday.They said Malik returned to the prison on Friday evening. He has refused to eat anything and is still on IV fluids, the officials said.Malik was hospitalised on Tuesday after fluctuation in his BP levels.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 15:04 IST
Yasin Malik back in Tihar Jail, still on IV fluids
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was admitted to the RML hospital here following a fluctuation in blood pressure, has returned to Tihar Jail, officials said on Saturday.

They said Malik returned to the prison on Friday evening. He has refused to eat anything and is still on IV fluids, the officials said.

Malik was hospitalised on Tuesday after fluctuation in his BP levels. He had submitted a letter to the doctors at the medical facility, saying he did not want to be treated.

The 56-year-old chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) began an indefinite hunger strike on July 22 after the Centre did not respond to his plea that he be allowed to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case, in which he is an accused.

The separatist leader, who was kept in solitary confinement in a high-risk cell in Tihar's prison number 7, was shifted to the prison's Medical Investigation (MI) room where he was being given IV fluids.

Malik is serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022