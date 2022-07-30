NALSA launches campaign to identify undertrial prisoners eligible for release: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has launched a campaign 'Release UTRC@75' from July 16, for identifying eligible prisoners and recommending the release of fit cases to the Under Trial Review Committee. Rijiju's remarks came while addressing the 1st All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet organized by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

Department of Justice and National Legal Service Authority to provide integrated delivery of legal services in 3 areas of common interest- by strengthening consultation via tele-law, expanding the base of pro-bono lawyers, empowering citizens with legal literacy," he added.

NALSA would provide the services of 700 lawyers, in each district exclusively for Tele Law. These lawyers would act as referral lawyers and also assist in strengthening the mechanism for dispute avoidance and dispute resolution at the pre-litigation stage, he stated. The All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

The first-ever national-level meeting of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) is being organised from July 30-31 at Vigyan Bhawan by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). The meeting will deliberate on the creation of an integrated procedure in order to bring homogeneity and synchronisation across DLSAs.

There are a total of 676 District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) in the country. They are headed by a District Judge who acts as Chairman of the authority. Through DLSAs and State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs), various legal aid and awareness programmes are implemented by NALSA. The DLSAs also contribute towards reducing the burden on courts by regulating the Lok Adalats conducted by NALSA. (ANI)

