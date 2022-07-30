Left Menu

Man accuses youth of having affair with his wife, kills him

Pundalik has been charged with murder and destroying evidence, he added. PTI COR The police have registered case of murder and destroying evidence against accused.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-07-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 17:57 IST
Man accuses youth of having affair with his wife, kills him
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly electrocuting a 26-year-old youth over suspicion that the latter was having an affair with his wife, a Thane rural police official said on Saturday.

The body of Jayesh Walimbe was found on July 22 and probe found that accused Pundalik Walimbe had killed him by administering electric shock, he said.

''The probe began after Jayesh's kin had filed a missing person complaint with Khinavli police. Pundalik has been charged with murder and destroying evidence,'' he added. PTI COR The police have registered case of murder and destroying evidence against accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022