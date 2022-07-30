Left Menu

ABVP activists protest inside Karnataka Min's bungalow over BJP leader murder, baton-charged

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-07-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 18:42 IST
ABVP activists protest inside Karnataka Min's bungalow over BJP leader murder, baton-charged
  • Country:
  • India

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists were baton-charged and driven away when they barged into the residence of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra here on Saturday seeking ''justice'' for a BJP youth wing leader, who was murdered in Dakshina Kannada district.

The members of the BJP's student wing holding their organisation's saffron flag stormed into the compound of Jnanendra's bungalow at Jayamahal here and raised 'We want justice' slogan.

They also sought a ban on Popular Front of India and its allied outfits, which they alleged were behind the killing of Hindutva activists and their growing influence in the state especially in the coastal districts bordering Kerala.

The police sought to persuade them to go away but they remained adamant and staged a sit-in demonstration inside the compound raising slogans. Later, the activists tried to storm Jnanendra's house.

Finally, the policemen dragged them out of the bungalow. A few of them were baton-charged as they resisted the police bid.

Later, the activists were driven away from the spot in government vehicles and taken to the JC Nagar police station where cases were registered against 30 of them.

Reacting to the incident, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he learnt that some youth calling themselves ABVP activists came to his house and staged a demonstration, when he was away in Shivamogga.

“Police have taken them in their custody. I have told them (police) to investigate whether they are the members of the ABVP,” Jnanendra told reporters.

He added that if the protesters were ABVP workers then he would wish to say that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already explained the measures taken by the government such as handing over Praveen Nettar murder case to the National Investigation Agency.

“I will call them and talk to them. They came to stage a demonstration against the fanatic forces. A few of them did some excesses, which I have noticed. They came to me thinking I am one amongst them and I too feel that they are my people,” he said.

Meanwhile, a group of ABVP activists staged a demonstration in Vijayapura seeking a ban on the PFI and SDPI organisations for their alleged involvement in the murders of Hindutva activists in the state.

Praveen Nettar, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district level office-bearer in Dakshina Kannada, was hacked to death by motorcycle-borne assailants on Tuesday night when he was heading home after closing his poultry shop in Mangaluru.

Two people were arrested in this connection while one more has been 'detained,' police sources said without divulging details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022