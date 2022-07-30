Left Menu

Mumbai: Two boys crushed to death by trailer-truck

Two minor boys were crushed to death by a trailer-truck in Mumbais Deonar area on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.The duo, in the 11 to 17 age group, was on their way home on a two-wheeler when the incident took place at Bainganwadi junction, a police official said.The two were declared dead on arrival at a civic hospital. Driver Dharmendra Yadav has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the Deonar police station official added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 20:53 IST
Two minor boys were crushed to death by a trailer-truck in Mumbai's Deonar area on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

The duo, in the 11 to 17 age group, was on their way home on a two-wheeler when the incident took place at Bainganwadi junction, a police official said.

''The two were declared dead on arrival at a civic hospital. The driver's alcohol test returned negative. Driver Dharmendra Yadav has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder,'' the Deonar police station official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

