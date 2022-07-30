Mumbai: Two boys crushed to death by trailer-truck

Two minor boys were crushed to death by a trailer-truck in Mumbai's Deonar area on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

The duo, in the 11 to 17 age group, was on their way home on a two-wheeler when the incident took place at Bainganwadi junction, a police official said.

''The two were declared dead on arrival at a civic hospital. The driver's alcohol test returned negative. Driver Dharmendra Yadav has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder,'' the Deonar police station official added.

