Left Menu

Vyapam case: Five get seven years in jail for rigging 2009 pre-medical test

Shailendra Kumar and Ashish Uttam wrote the PMT 2009 for Satyapal Kustwar and Ravindra Dulawat respectively.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 30-07-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 21:53 IST
Vyapam case: Five get seven years in jail for rigging 2009 pre-medical test
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here on Saturday sentenced five people to seven years imprisonment for rigging a 2009 Pre Medical Test (PMT) conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, better known by its Hindi acronym Vyapam ((Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal).

Special Judge Sanjay Kumar Gupta found Satyapal Kustwar, Shailendra Kumar, Ravindra Dulawat, Ashish Uttam and Sanjay Dulawat guilty under Indian Penal Code and Madhya Pradesh Examination Recognition Act provisions and also imposed fine of Rs 10,000 each on them, Special Public Prosecutor Ranjan Sharma told reporters.

''The court found the five guilty after examining 70 witnesses. Shailendra Kumar and Ashish Uttam wrote the PMT 2009 for Satyapal Kustwar and Ravindra Dulawat respectively. Kumar and Uttam come from Uttar Pradesh. Sanjay Dulawat was a tout who arranged solvers for PMT examinees,'' the SPP said.

In February, the Madhya Pradesh government had changed the name of MP Professional Examination Board to Staff Selection Board.

The Vyapam scam refers to a host of irregularities, including candidates bribing officials, deploying others to appear in exams etc and involved politicians, senior officials, middlemen and businessmen. The CBI had taken over the investigation following a Supreme Court order in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022