Vyapam case: Five get seven years in jail for rigging 2009 pre-medical test
Shailendra Kumar and Ashish Uttam wrote the PMT 2009 for Satyapal Kustwar and Ravindra Dulawat respectively.
- Country:
- India
A special court here on Saturday sentenced five people to seven years imprisonment for rigging a 2009 Pre Medical Test (PMT) conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, better known by its Hindi acronym Vyapam ((Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal).
Special Judge Sanjay Kumar Gupta found Satyapal Kustwar, Shailendra Kumar, Ravindra Dulawat, Ashish Uttam and Sanjay Dulawat guilty under Indian Penal Code and Madhya Pradesh Examination Recognition Act provisions and also imposed fine of Rs 10,000 each on them, Special Public Prosecutor Ranjan Sharma told reporters.
''The court found the five guilty after examining 70 witnesses. Shailendra Kumar and Ashish Uttam wrote the PMT 2009 for Satyapal Kustwar and Ravindra Dulawat respectively. Kumar and Uttam come from Uttar Pradesh. Sanjay Dulawat was a tout who arranged solvers for PMT examinees,'' the SPP said.
In February, the Madhya Pradesh government had changed the name of MP Professional Examination Board to Staff Selection Board.
The Vyapam scam refers to a host of irregularities, including candidates bribing officials, deploying others to appear in exams etc and involved politicians, senior officials, middlemen and businessmen. The CBI had taken over the investigation following a Supreme Court order in 2015.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Examination Recognition Act
- Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal
- Satyapal Kustwar
- Sanjay Dulawat
- Shailendra Kumar
- Professional Examination Board
- Ravindra Dulawat
- Uttar
- Hindi
- Sharma
- Supreme Court
- Sanjay Kumar Gupta
- Ashish Uttam
- Vyapam
- Ravindra Dulawat
- Uttam
- Indian
- Staff Selection Board
- Kumar
- Madhya
ALSO READ
Indiana doctor threatened with probe over abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape victim
'We'll try our best to win gold at CWG 2022,' says Indian men's hockey team vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh
Kent sign Indian pacer Navdeep Saini for remainder of 2022 season
Indian athletes to stay at five different 'Villages' during CWG, cricketers to be put up separately
Indian Institute of Technology-Madras ranks tops in NIRF India Rankings 2022