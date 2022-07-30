Left Menu

Woman's body found hanging in protection house in Faridabad

A woman who had been married only a few hours was found dead with her body hanging inside the room of a protection house here, police said on Saturday.An MBA student, the woman named Gayatri got married to her college fellow Dinesh in an Arya Samaj temple on Friday.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 30-07-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 21:57 IST
Woman's body found hanging in protection house in Faridabad
  • Country:
  • India

A woman who had been married only a few hours was found dead with her body hanging inside the room of a protection house here, police said on Saturday.

An MBA student, the woman named Gayatri got married to her college fellow Dinesh in an Arya Samaj temple on Friday. They knew each other for almost three years, they said.

Soon after tying the knot, both had moved to court seeking protection.

SHO of Sector 31 police station, Virendra Khatri said that there are separate rooms for men and women in the protection house. So, Dinesh and Gayatri slept in different rooms on Friday night.

A lady cop was also deployed there who found hanging Gayatri's dead body and informed the authorities about the matter, he added.

After an investigation by the police and forensic team, the body was sent to BK Hospital for postmortem.

An FIR of murder has been registered against the husband of the deceased on the complaint of the woman's father, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022