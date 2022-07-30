BJP leader's 10-yr-old son 'accidentally' shoots dead neighbour in UP: Police

A BJP leader's 10-year-old son ''accidentally'' shot dead his neighbour while playing in their neighbourhood on Saturday, police said.

The boys were playing 'chor-sipahi' at around 6.30 pm when the BJP leader's son got hold of the politician's licensed revolver and he ''accidentally'' pressed the trigger, killing his 11-year-old neighbour on the spot, Kaushambi Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.

The incident took place in Karari police station area, he said.

Singh said a complaint has not been registered yet and the the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem.

