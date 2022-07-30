Left Menu

BJP leader's 10-yr-old son 'accidentally' shoots dead neighbour in UP: Police

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 30-07-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 23:46 IST
BJP leader's 10-yr-old son 'accidentally' shoots dead neighbour in UP: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP leader's 10-year-old son ''accidentally'' shot dead his neighbour while playing in their neighbourhood on Saturday, police said.

The boys were playing 'chor-sipahi' at around 6.30 pm when the BJP leader's son got hold of the politician's licensed revolver and he ''accidentally'' pressed the trigger, killing his 11-year-old neighbour on the spot, Kaushambi Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.

The incident took place in Karari police station area, he said.

Singh said a complaint has not been registered yet and the the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
At least 16 die in 'epic' Kentucky floods, including 6 children

At least 16 die in 'epic' Kentucky floods, including 6 children

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022