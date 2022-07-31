Left Menu

2 fatally shot at W.Va. nail salon; gunman killed by police

PTI | Summersville | Updated: 31-07-2022 01:56 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 01:56 IST
A gunman fatally shot two people at a nail salon in West Virginia before officers fired at the shooter, killing him, police said.

Summersville officers responded to an active shooter Thursday evening at Jo's Nails & Spa, police said in a Facebook post Friday. Two officers shot the gunman, who was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

According to news outlets, Summersville Police identified the alleged shooter as 52-year-old Patrick Wayne Cater and the two victims as 45-year-old Khuyen Van Le and 40-year-old Phi Anh Le, married coworkers there.

Police Chief John Nowak told news outlets that Cater had been working there earlier, left, and came back with a semiautomatic pistol.

West Virginia State Police are investigating.

