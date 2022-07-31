Five-member gang arrested for possession of contraband in Kerala

Five people, including a woman, have been arrested for alleged possession of contraband worth Rs 15 lakh.

Police arrested all five from a lodge near Pandalam junction in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday.

The arrest was made based on a tip-off received that the gang was engaged in the sale of contrabands in the district.

MDAM weighing 154 grams and worth Rs 15 lakh and nine mobile phones, two luxury cars, a bike, and pen drives were recovered from the accused.

