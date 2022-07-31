Sanjay Arora to be new police commissioner of Delhi
Sanjay Arora, a Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officer, currently serving as Director General of the ITBP, was on Sunday appointed the Commissioner of Delhi Police.
Arora will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer.
According to an official order, the competent authority has approved the inter-cadre deputation of Arora to the AGMUT cadre.
Arora, a 1989 batch IPS officer, will take charge on Monday and will continue till further order.
