Sanjay Arora to be new police commissioner of Delhi

Sanjay Arora, a Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officer, currently serving as Director General of the ITBP, was on Sunday appointed the Commissioner of Delhi Police.

Arora will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer.

According to an official order, the competent authority has approved the inter-cadre deputation of Arora to the AGMUT cadre.

Arora, a 1989 batch IPS officer, will take charge on Monday and will continue till further order.

