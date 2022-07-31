Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in four districts of Gujarat, three persons being questioned

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Sunday conducted searches in four districts of Gujarat in a case pertaining to the activities of ISIS terror group, the agency said. The searches were carried out in Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad districts, and incriminating documentsmaterial were recovered during the action, the NIA said.The Gujarat ATS said three persons were being questioned.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches in four districts of Gujarat in a case pertaining to the activities of ISIS terror group, the agency said. The searches were carried out in Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad districts, and incriminating documents/material were recovered during the action, the NIA said.

The Gujarat ATS said three persons were being questioned. ''But there is nothing more to disclose as of now,'' the ATS said in a statement.

Apart from Gujarat, searches are being conducted in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and some other states, the NIA said in its release.

The searches were carried out in a suo-motu case registered by the agency on June 25 under sections 153A and 153B of Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, it said.

