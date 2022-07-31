Left Menu

Constitutional republic shall only thrive when citizens are aware of what Constitution envisages: CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Sunday said that every individual must be made aware of their rights and duties and the Constitutional Republic shall only thrive when its citizens are aware of what their Constitution envisages.

ANI | Raipur (Chattisgarh) | Updated: 31-07-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 14:26 IST
Constitutional republic shall only thrive when citizens are aware of what Constitution envisages: CJI Ramana
CJI NV Ramana (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Sunday said that every individual must be made aware of their rights and duties and the Constitutional Republic shall only thrive when its citizens are aware of what their Constitution envisages. Speaking at the fifth convocation of Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the CJI said that the Constitution is meant for every citizen and we have collective duty to promote the constitutional culture and raise awareness.

"The Constitution is meant for every citizen. Every individual must be made aware of their rights and duties. We have collective duty to promote the constitutional culture and raise awareness. It should be your endeavour to explain the Constitutional provisions in simpler terms and assimilate its ethos into the minds of the people. A Constitutional republic shall only thrive when its citizens are aware of what their Constitution envisages," he said. The CJI told students who were graduating to not think in traditional ways and "start thinking out of the box".

"Knowledge and information are the biggest assets one can possess. My experience in life has taught me that hard work never goes waste. Someday you shall be rewarded for the same. Speaking from my experience, the fundamentals of law that I learned as a student and as a young professional has helped to shape my career. Currently, you have a lot of time on your hand. Always use the same to nurture your mind," he told the students. CJI Ramana further told the students to use the skills they have learnt in the University to further the goals of justice and asked them to take pro-bono cases as possible.

"The most vulnerable are often the victims of human rights violations, either by the State or by anti-social elements. As young advocates, you are best placed to strongly oppose the same through legal action. Society needs your able assistance in the dispensation of inexpensive justice to the needy. Legal Aid services in India are the largest in the world. We need young talented minds to steer the movement in the right direction. Go to the people who cannot reach you. Understand the prevailing social issues, raise concerns and stand up for them. Educate people to secure their rights and provide legal guidance whenever you can," he said. Remember you are the heroes of your own story, be careful and mindful to live your life well, he told the gathering of the students. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022