Criminal wanted by Mumbai police in over 30 cases held in Goa

A criminal wanted by Mumbai police in over 30 cases, including murder and extortion, was arrested in Goa while he was boarding a casino ship, an official said on Sunday.

The arrest was made on Saturday night in a joint operation of Goa and Mumbai police. ''Notorious criminal Vikrant Deshmukh, wanted by Mumbai police in connection with 33 different cases, including murder, extortion, dacoity, and robbery, was arrested while he was boarding a casino vessel in Panaji,'' Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Shobhit Saxena told reporters.

Deshmukh tried to flee from the spot, but was held by the Panaji police after a chase for some distance, he said.

The tip-off about Deshmukh's presence was given by the Goa crime branch, which was working closely with Navi Mumbai police, he said.

The SP said that Deshmukh was absconding for the last four years and arrived in Goa two days back for ''recreational purposes''. A firearm and five bullets were also recovered from the accused, who is currently being interrogated, the official said.

