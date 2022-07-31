Left Menu

MP: Mohan Bhagwat to address concluding meet of RSS training camp in Bhopal on Aug 7

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-07-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 15:35 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will on August 7 address the concluding meet of a training camp here organised to infuse Indian values in Hindus living abroad, an RSS functionary said on Sunday.

Bhagwat will arrive in Bhopal to address the concluding day meet of the Vishwa Sangh Shiksha Varg on August 7, he said.

Vishwa Niketan organises such camps to inculcate Indian values and culture in Hindus living abroad every two or three years in India, and Bhopal had been chosen for the meet this time around, the functionary said.

The training camp began on July 17 and will conclude on August 7, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

