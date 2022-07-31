Remittances from Egyptian workers abroad at $2.4 bln in May
Remittances from Egyptian workers abroad reached $2.4 billion in May, the central bank said on Sunday.
Remittances, one of Egypt's main sources of foreign currency, were at $2.6 billion in May 2021, the bank added.
