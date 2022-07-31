JK Police finest example of superior internal security machinery: LG Manoj Sinha

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has not only foiled evil designs of the neighbouring country but uprooted terrorism and its ecosystem from many areas, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir Police is also the finest example of superior internal security machinery for protection of integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Sinha was addressing the gathering at the attestation-cum-passing out parade of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Constables at Manigam Police Training School. ''There are hundreds of examples in Jammu and Kashmir where brave cops, under able leadership, have not only foiled many evil designs of the neighbouring country by carrying out historic operations but even uprooted terrorism and its ecosystem from some areas,'' Sinha said at the function in Ganderbal district. ''Jammu and Kashmir Police is the finest example of superior internal security machinery with its skill, dedication, mobility and resolve to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country. Over a period of time, they have shown that where there is a will, there is a way forward,'' the L-G said. In the times of borderless crime, the need of the hour was to hear up the entire police force to deal with the machinations of the global crime, he said.

''You are aware that borderless crime has become a challenge for security agencies around the world. For dealing with it, we don't have to create a special cell but we have to train the entire force in such a way that they should be able to monitor and respond quickly to global crime network,'' he added. He congratulated senior officials for providing all-round training to the recruits.

''We need to work with greater commitment to eliminate the new emerging threats posed by subversive elements. The forces need to redouble their efforts to control such activities orchestrated by adversaries working with evil design and evil intent,'' the LG said.

He lauded the role of the police in maintaining law and order, tackling drug syndicates and carrying out anti-terror operations.

''Along with the responsibility to maintain law and order, crackdown against drug syndicate and anti-terror operations, police has won the confidence and affection of citizens by ensuring secure environment for all-round development and peace,'' he added.

