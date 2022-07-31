Left Menu

Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma provides financial aid to orphan children under 'Chief Minister's Sishu Seva Scheme'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has provided financial assistance to eight orphan children who lost their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic under Chief Minister's Sishu Seva Scheme (Phase-II) on Sunday.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 31-07-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 19:43 IST
Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma provides financial aid to orphan children under 'Chief Minister's Sishu Seva Scheme'
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has provided financial assistance to eight orphan children who lost their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic under Chief Minister's Sishu Seva Scheme (Phase-II) on Sunday. The programme was held at Janata Bhawan in Dispur.

The orphan children who received the assistance include Manjeet Baro, Taslima Khatun, Raju Chouhan, Annas Ali, Arjun Pegu, Shiba Pegu, Shivani Pegu and Priyanka Kalita. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also provided financial assistance to the orphaned children of the horrible Satekona murder case, Tuesbar R. Marak and Joreka R. Marak, both residents of Satekona village under Boko Police Station in Kamrup district.

They are the two surviving children of late Moinod D. Sangma and late Salje R. Marak, who were murdered by miscreants on the night of September 1, 2021. Under the assistance given, the children will be provided with a monthly income scheme of Rs 3,500 per month, being the interest accrued on a Fixed Deposit of Rs 7.67 lakh deposited in their respective names.

The monthly income scheme will continue till they attain the age of 24 years when the principal amount will be deposited into their savings accounts. Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita, Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and other senior officials were also present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022