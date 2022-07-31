Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma provides financial aid to orphan children under 'Chief Minister's Sishu Seva Scheme'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has provided financial assistance to eight orphan children who lost their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic under Chief Minister's Sishu Seva Scheme (Phase-II) on Sunday. The programme was held at Janata Bhawan in Dispur.

The orphan children who received the assistance include Manjeet Baro, Taslima Khatun, Raju Chouhan, Annas Ali, Arjun Pegu, Shiba Pegu, Shivani Pegu and Priyanka Kalita. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also provided financial assistance to the orphaned children of the horrible Satekona murder case, Tuesbar R. Marak and Joreka R. Marak, both residents of Satekona village under Boko Police Station in Kamrup district.

They are the two surviving children of late Moinod D. Sangma and late Salje R. Marak, who were murdered by miscreants on the night of September 1, 2021. Under the assistance given, the children will be provided with a monthly income scheme of Rs 3,500 per month, being the interest accrued on a Fixed Deposit of Rs 7.67 lakh deposited in their respective names.

The monthly income scheme will continue till they attain the age of 24 years when the principal amount will be deposited into their savings accounts. Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita, Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and other senior officials were also present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)