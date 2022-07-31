Iran says it responded to EU proposal aimed at salvaging 2015 nuclear deal
Iran has responded to top EU diplomat Josep Borrell's proposal aimed at salvaging Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and seeks a swift conclusion to the negotiations, the top Iranian nuclear negotiator said on Twitter on Sunday.
"We shared our proposed ideas, both on substance & form, to pave the way for a swift conclusion of Vienna negotiations," Ali Bagheri Kani said. "As Iran, we stand ready to conclude the negotiations in a short order, should the other side be ready to do the same."
