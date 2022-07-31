Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Heavy Russian strikes hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, killing the owner of one of the country's largest grain producing and exporting companies, the local governor said. * Three people were also wounded in the attacks on Mikolaiv, the city's Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych told Ukrainian television, adding 12 missiles had hit homes and educational facilities.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-07-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 20:52 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Representative Image Image Credit: Snappy Goat
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Heavy Russian strikes hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, killing the owner of one of the country's largest grain producing and exporting companies, the local governor said. FIGHTING

* Oleksiy Vadatursky, founder and owner of agriculture company Nibulon and his wife, were killed in their home, Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described Vadatursky's death as "a great loss for all of Ukraine". * Three people were also wounded in the attacks on Mikolaiv, the city's Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych told Ukrainian television, adding 12 missiles had hit homes and educational facilities. He earlier described the strikes as "probably the most powerful" on the city of the entire five-month-old war.

* Up to 50 Grad rockets hit residential areas in another southern city, Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram. One person was wounded. * Ukrainian forces struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Russian-held Sevastopol, the Crimean port city governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev told Russian media. Five members of staff were wounded in the attack when what was presumed to be a drone flew into the courtyard at the headquarters, he said. The Sevastopol attack coincided with Russia's Navy Day,

* Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports. * Ukraine's government has decided on a mandatory evacuation of people in the eastern Donetsk region, scene of fierce fighting with Russia, Zelenskiy said on Saturday. He also said the hundreds of thousands of people still in combat zones in the larger Donbas region needed to leave.

ECONOMY * Zelenskiy said the country's harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

* The possibility of the first grain-exporting ship leaving Ukraine's ports on Monday is high, a spokesperson for President Tayyip Erdogan said. PRISONER DEATHS

* The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not yet received permission to visit the site of Friday's attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war, it said, condemning the incident at the Olenivka facility in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over who was responsible for the missile strike or explosion that appeared to have killed dozens of prisoners in the front-line town of Olenivka. DIPLOMACY/WEAPONS

* President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine which cast the United States as Russia's main rival and set out Russia's global maritime ambitions for crucial areas such as the Arctic and in the Black Sea. * Putin, speaking on Russia's Navy Day, said the country's navy would receive hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles within the next few months and that the area of their deployment would depend on Russian interests. (Compiled by Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022