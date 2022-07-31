Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-07-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 22:47 IST
CEO NITI Aayog meets J-K Lt Governor
NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan on Sunday and discussed a range of issues pertaining to development of the Union territory.

The Lt Governor said that J&K UT government has taken steps to strengthen the democratic system at the grassroots level, public participation in the development process, inclusive, qualitative education, easy accessibility of public services, self-employment opportunities for the youth and taking industries to the block level for equitable development and ensuring that the benefits of the development reach the last person in the queue, an official spokesman said after the meeting.

Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Rakesh Ranjan, Mission Director, Aspirational District Programme and Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog were present during the meeting, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, later Mehta gave a detailed overview of the developmental activities happening in the UT from the past year to the NITI Aayog head.

The Chief Secretary stated that the main endeavor of the UT administration is to bring governance at the doorsteps of people with least encumbrances.

Mehta apprised the visiting delegation about dozens of reforms taken by the administration towards ensuring greater transparency, effective monitoring and better outcomes.

He said that in order to ensure percolation of benefits to the grassroots level, the UT has completely moved to DBT mode.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

