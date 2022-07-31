Left Menu

UP: Dalit woman sexually harassed in Muzaffarnagar, seven held

A 30-year-old Dalit woman was sexually harassed by seven men who forced her to remove her clothes at gunpoint and also made a video of the incident, police said on Sunday, adding all the accused have been arrested.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 31-07-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 23:39 IST
A 30-year-old Dalit woman was sexually harassed by seven men who forced her to remove her clothes at gunpoint and also made a video of the incident, police said on Sunday, adding all the accused have been arrested. The incident took place in a village under the Kotwali police station limits of Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday evening, they said. The video of the incident was later circulated on social media, police said.

According to a police complaint by the victim, she had gone to a field to cut grass where the seven accused sexually harassed her and made a video after forcing her to take off her clothes at gunpoint. Kotwali police station SHO Anand Dev Mishra said police registered a case under sections 354b and 506 of IPC, section 3 of the SC/ST Act and Section 67 of the IT Act, and arrested seven people in the case on Sunday.

Police identified the accused as Anuj, Kuldeep, Ankit, Ravi, Rizwan, Chota, and Abdul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

