EU's Borrell welcome Kosovo's decision to delay measures

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 04:54 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 04:54 IST
The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday welcomed the Kosovo government's move to delay its plan to require Serbs to register for new license plates issued by Pristina to Sept 1. Kosovo postponed implementation of a decision that would oblige Serbs in the north of the country to apply for car license plates issued by Pristina institutions over tensions between police and local communities that set up roadblocks.

"Expect all roadblocks to be removed immediately," Borrell said in a tweet, adding that open issues should be addressed through EU-facilitated dialogue and focus on comprehensive normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

