Gyanvapi case: Lawyer representing masjid committee dies

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 01-08-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 10:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A lawyer representing the masjid committee in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case died due to cardiac arrest, family sources said here. He was 62.

Abhay Nath Yadav died on Sunday night and will be cremated on Monday, they said.

Yadav was a prominent lawyer representing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee in the case.

The Allahabad High Court had last week adjourned the hearing of the case till August 3 challenging the maintainability of a 1991 suit seeking the right to worship by Hindu petitioners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

