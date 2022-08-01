Left Menu

Russia's Chubais hospitalised in Europe - Russian journalist

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 11:43 IST
Anatoly Chubais Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Anatoly Chubais, a Russian reformer who quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy due to the war in Ukraine, has been hospitalised in Europe with a rare immune disorder that attacks the nervous system, a Russian journalist reported.

Chubais has been diagnosed with Guillain–Barre syndrome, a disease caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system, Russian reporter and political activist Ksenia Sobchak quoted him as saying on Telegram. Chubais could not be immediately be reached for comment.

It was unclear exactly where in Europe the 67-year-old Chubais, who left Russia after resigning in March, was hospitalised. Chubais, who once served as former President Boris Yeltsin's chief of staff, served as President Vladimir Putin's special representative for ties with international organisations before his resignation.

The most powerful of a group of Russian economists who sought to cement the transition to capitalism after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, Chubais sold off some of Russia's biggest industrial assets in the 1990s.

