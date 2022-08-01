No Myanmar representation at ASEAN-led meeting, chair says
Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 13:50 IST
- Country:
- Myanmar
Myanmar will not be represented at an international gathering of foreign ministers in Cambodia this week, a spokesperson for the ASEAN chair said on Monday, after its military rulers declined a proposal to send a non-junta representative instead.
The Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN has since late last year barred the Myanmar junta from joining its meetings due to its lack of progress in implementing an ASEAN peace plan its generals agreed to after a coup in February 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cambodia
- ASEAN
- Myanmar
- Southeast Asian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cambodia's ruling party supports Hun Sen as PM candidate for next election
Cambodia sees spike in dengue fever cases
Cambodia slams US "Cambodia Democracy and Human Rights Act of 2022"
ADB and De Heus TMH sign $15m loan to boost Cambodia’s agricultural feed sector
US has no plans for Blinken to meet with Lavrov in Cambodia: State Deptartment