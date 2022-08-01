Left Menu

No Myanmar representation at ASEAN-led meeting, chair says

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 13:50 IST
No Myanmar representation at ASEAN-led meeting, chair says
Myanmar will not be represented at an international gathering of foreign ministers in Cambodia this week, a spokesperson for the ASEAN chair said on Monday, after its military rulers declined a proposal to send a non-junta representative instead.

The Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN has since late last year barred the Myanmar junta from joining its meetings due to its lack of progress in implementing an ASEAN peace plan its generals agreed to after a coup in February 2021.

