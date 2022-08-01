Vessel carrying Ukrainian corn to pass through Bosphorus on Tuesday

The first ship to depart the port of Odesa under a four-way grain deal will pass through the Bosphorus on Tuesday, carrying Ukrainian corn to Lebanon, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday.

He said on television that Ukraine would start consultations to try to open up the port of Mykolaiv if the grain deal holds in full.

