Tribal areas in Himachal witnessed unprecedented development during BJP's govt: CM Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that the tribal and hard areas of the State have witnessed unprecedented development during the tenure of the present government.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 01-08-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 16:38 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that the tribal and hard areas of the State have witnessed unprecedented development during the tenure of the present government. He was addressing a delegation of the Bharmour-Pangi area that called on the Chief Minister at Circuit House at Chamba today.

"The state government was committed towards the development of tribal and backward areas and has made adequate provision in budget allocation for tribal and backward areas. The tribal and hard areas of the State have witnessed unprecedented development during the tenure of the present State Government," said Thakur. Hitting out at the previous Congress government for using the tribal people as a mere vote bank, the Chief Minister said that the Congress leaders did nothing for the development of these areas.

"It was for the first time that Sach Pass was opened for traffic in the month of April this year. The road condition in tribal areas has been improved considerably and an adequate budget has been allocated for these areas," he added. Deputy Speaker Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Hansraj thanked the Chief Minister for ensuring equitable development of Chamba district as a whole with a special focus on tribal areas.

MLA Jia Lal Kapoor thanked the Chief Minister for being considerate towards the developmental needs of hard and tribal areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

