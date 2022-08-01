Left Menu

VP Naidu inaugurates ‘Seva Samstha’ building for Rashtriya Seva Samithi

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said that everyone must be alive to the needs of the community he is living in and try to extend a helping hand.

The Vice President appreciated the efforts of RASS among the underprivileged communities in backward regions and noted their contribution during the peak of the pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)
The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called upon the youth to regularly devote some time to help the needy and underprivileged sections in society. He said that 'nothing gives greater satisfaction and joy than extending a helping hand to those in distress. 'Share and care' is the core value of our civilization'.

Shri Naidu inaugurated the 'Seva Samstha' building for Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS), a non-profit social service organisation's region centre in New Delhi. Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said that everyone must be alive to the needs of the community he is living in and try to extend a helping hand.

The Vice President further stressed that it is the responsibility of large institutions and particularly those from the affluent sections to use resources at their disposal and to take up service-oriented programs in rural India. In their service activities, Shri Naidu wanted particular focus on the health of women and children, skill development of youth and welfare of farmers.

The Vice President appreciated the efforts of RASS among the underprivileged communities in backward regions and noted their contribution during the peak of the pandemic. Shri Naidu recalled the efforts of Padma awardee, late Shri Muniratnam Nayudu, the founder of RASS, and called him "a true Gandhian, in letter and spirit". He said other organisations too must supplement the efforts of the governments in eliminating poverty, illiteracy and fighting various social evils like atrocities against women and weaker sections.

Shri K. Chiranjeevi, Vice-President, RASS, Shri S.Venkataratnam, General Secretary, RASS, and other dignitaries were present.

(With Inputs from PIB)

