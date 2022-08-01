U.S. adds firms to Iran sanctions list for ties to Iranian petrochemical company
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 20:22 IST
The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday added six companies to its Iran sanctions list over their links to Iranian petrochemical conglomerate Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co, according to the department's website.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that the U.S. was mulling sanctions against a network of companies suspected of helping export Iran's oil.
