U.S. adds firms to Iran sanctions list for ties to Iranian petrochemical company

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday added six companies to its Iran sanctions list over their links to Iranian petrochemical conglomerate Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co, according to the department's website.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that the U.S. was mulling sanctions against a network of companies suspected of helping export Iran's oil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)