Left Menu

Stellantis unit sentenced in U.S. diesel emissions probe, will pay $300 mln

The U.S. business of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was sentenced Monday after it pleaded guilty in June to criminal conspiracy and will pay nearly $300 million to resolve a multi-year U.S. Justice Department diesel emissions fraud probe. FCA US LLC, formerly Chrysler Group LLC, previously struck a plea agreement with the Justice Department and agreed to pay a fine of $96.1 million fine, forfeit $203.6 million.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2022 02:36 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 02:36 IST
Stellantis unit sentenced in U.S. diesel emissions probe, will pay $300 mln
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. business of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was sentenced Monday after it pleaded guilty in June to criminal conspiracy and will pay nearly $300 million to resolve a multi-year U.S. Justice Department diesel emissions fraud probe.

FCA US LLC, formerly Chrysler Group LLC, previously struck a plea agreement with the Justice Department and agreed to pay a fine of $96.1 million fine, forfeit $203.6 million. FCA US, now a unit of Stellantis NV, was also sentenced Monday to a three-year term of organizational probation. The company had been charged with making false representations about diesel emissions in more than 100,000 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
States urged to fully use technology opportunities to respond trafficking in persons

States urged to fully use technology opportunities to respond trafficking in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022