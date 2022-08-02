Left Menu

Northeast Delhi violence: Court directs jail authorities to provide proper medical treatment to accused Khalid Saifi

A Delhi court on Monday directed the jail authorities to provide proper medical treatment to Khalid Saifi along with medication and tests. Saifi, an accused in the larger conspiracy of Northeast Delhi violence, had moved an application.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 06:38 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 06:38 IST
Northeast Delhi violence: Court directs jail authorities to provide proper medical treatment to accused Khalid Saifi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Monday directed the jail authorities to provide proper medical treatment to Khalid Saifi along with medication and tests. Saifi, an accused in the larger conspiracy of Northeast Delhi violence, had moved an application. He is in custody in connection with the North East Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

Additional Sessions Judge of Karkardooma Court Amitabh Rawat on Monday gave these directions to the concerned jail Superintendent. Saifi submitted before the court that he has a right to see the doctor. When he visited the jail doctor, he was asked to get the register from his cell. He also said he was not treated despite waiting for hours. Thereafter he came back to his cell and called his wife. After that, some jail authorities came to his cell and he was provided medical treatment in the dispensary.

On the other hand, it was stated by the authorities that Saifi is not following the medication norms. Therefore his blood sugar level is fluctuating. The court had called for a report from Tihar Jail authorities on the application moved on behalf of Khalid Saifi seeking medical tests and treatment.

The application had stated that Saifi is suffering from High Blood Sugar, high fever and diarrhoea. An application moved by lawyer of Saifi stated that Saifi is having a high fever, high sugar and diarrhoea and thus a medical report be called urgently.

Khalid Saifi is an accused in the case of a larger conspiracy of North East Delhi riots. He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) along with other accused. The special cell of Delhi police has filed the charge sheet against the accused persons including Tahir Hussain.

The court had dismissed the bail plea of Saifi in a larger conspiracy case. He has challenged the order before the Delhi High court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022