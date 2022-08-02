Around 160 kms of streams revived in Ernakulam district

Nearly 160 kms of streams, which had gone dry under the weight of pollutants and environmental decay in Kerala's Ernakulam district, are now throbbing back to life, thanks to efforts by the administration.

Officials said the streams, which were almost filled with the silt brought by floodwater and garbage thrown into it over the years, were revived as part of an ambitious mission launched by the administration in the year 2019.

A total of 1,100 kms of streams, brooks and creeks have been revived so far through the campaign titled 'ini njan ozhukatte', roughly translated into 'let me flow', they said.

''This year alone, we have revived 159.4 kms of streams in 76 local self government bodies of the district. The waste and slush which got deposited in the streams were removed to ensure free and natural flow of water,'' the Ernakulam district administration said in a release.

The project which began in December 2019 revived 54 kms of streams under 45 local self government bodies till April 2020. Meanwhile, in 2020-21, 914 water bodies were cleaned to ensure normal water flow. The local self government bodies have been entrusted with identifying the water bodies which have lost their natural flow, the administration said. Through ensuring natural flow of water, the government aims to put an end to landslides and soil erosion, it said.

