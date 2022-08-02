Left Menu

Average time taken to probe rape cases has come down to 57 days in Rajasthan: Police

It reduced to 211 days in 2018, 140 days in 2019, 117 days in 2020 and 86 days in 2021.In 2022, till the month of June, a total of 23,432 cases of crime against women and girls, including 1,892 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, were registered.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-08-2022 09:37 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 09:37 IST
Average time taken to probe rape cases has come down to 57 days in Rajasthan: Police
  • Country:
  • India

The average time taken to probe a rape case has come down from 435 days in 2017 to 57 days as of June 2022 in Rajasthan, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson also said chargesheets were filed in 99.98 per cent cases of atrocities on women in Rajasthan.

Due to a special emphasis on timely completion of the investigation in cases related to atrocities on women, the average time taken to probe rape cases has come down to 57 days as of June 2022, he said.

The average time taken to probe a rape case was 435 days in 2017. It reduced to 211 days in 2018, 140 days in 2019, 117 days in 2020 and 86 days in 2021.

In 2022, till the month of June, a total of 23,432 cases of crime against women and girls, including 1,892 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, were registered. These include 3,617 rape cases, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022