Ensure protests are strictly under rules: HC to Karnataka govt

Disposing of a public interest litigation, the Karnataka High Court has directed the authorities concerned to strictly implement the Licensing and Regulation of Protests, Demonstrations and Protest Marches Bengaluru City Orders 2021. The orders issued under the Karnataka Police Act, restricts protests in the city to Freedom Park.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-08-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 09:58 IST
Ensure protests are strictly under rules: HC to Karnataka govt
Karnataka High Court Image Credit: Wikipedia
Disposing of public interest litigation, the Karnataka High Court has directed the authorities concerned to strictly implement the 'Licensing and Regulation of Protests, Demonstrations and Protest Marches (Bengaluru City) Orders 2021'. The orders issued under the Karnataka Police Act, restrict protests in the city to 'Freedom Park'. The court initiated the PIL on its own after protests and demonstrations on March two last year caused massive traffic disruptions in the city. The regulation orders were framed subsequently which have provisions for action against those breaking them.

A status report filed before the HC stated that 27 FIRs have so far been filed against people who have violated the orders.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

