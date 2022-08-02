Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 10:45 IST
3 held for robbing food delivery executive of his scooter in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a scooter from a food delivery executive in Subhash Place area here, police said on Tuesday.

Suraj (25), Sonu (19) and Chand Khan (25) also attacked the victim with a sharp-edged object, police said.

Police said the accused were involved in several cases of snatching, robbery and theft.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, a PCR call was received at the Subhash Place police station regarding the robbery on July 29.

A police team reached the spot and took the injured to hospital for treatment, she said.

The victim told police that he was on his way to deliver food when he was stopped at Britannia Chowk traffic signal and hit from behind due to which he fell down.

''Two people tried to rob his mobile phone and when he resisted, they attacked him with a sharp-edged object. Thereafter, they fled away with his scooter,'' the complainant alleged.

''After analysing CCTV footage and basic inputs given by the victim, we deployed sources to gather local intelligence. Accordingly, raids were conducted at several locations and the team was successful in nabbing Suraj,'' she said During interrogation, Suraj confessed to his involvement in the robbery and disclosed that he and his associates were addicted to drugs and alcohol and committed crimes for easy money, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

