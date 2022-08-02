Glowing tributes paid to national flag designer Pingali Venkaiah on birth anniversary
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid glowing tributes to freedom fighter and designer of the National Flag Pingali Venkaiah on the latter's 146th birth anniversary on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister hoisted the national tricolor at his camp office and took a salute. He also inaugurated a photo exhibition on the life of Pingali Venkaiah.
Energy Minister P R C Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, and other officials attended.
The birth anniversary of Pingali Venkaiah is being celebrated across the nation as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
India Post has released a special postal cover on Pingali Venkaiah to commemorate the occasion.
In Bhatlapenumarru village in Krishna district, the birthplace of the freedom fighter, an event was organized to mark his birth anniversary.
At the Indian National Congress meeting held in Vijayawada, under the chairmanship of Mahatma Gandhi in 1921, the tricolor designed by Pingali Venkaiah was adopted as the National Flag.
He thus became also popular as "Jhanda (flag) Venkaiah".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Over 80 lakh national flags to be hoisted across Assam from Aug 13 to 15
BJP never had any respect for the national flag: Akhilesh
Union minister Amit Shah urges people to hoist national flag at home between Aug 13 and 15
Change in Flag Code, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will bring national flag to homes: Sources
Pak High Commission removes 'distorted' image of Bangladesh's national flag from Facebook page