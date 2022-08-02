Left Menu

UP: Elderly man killed, wife injured after being attacked by unidentified men

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 02-08-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 15:50 IST
UP: Elderly man killed, wife injured after being attacked by unidentified men
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man was killed and his wife injured after unidentified persons entered their house here and attacked them, police said on Tuesday. Prem Prakash (65) was killed and his wife Neerja Mishra was injured in the attack, they said. The woman was rushed to a hospital where her condition is stated to be stable, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said prima facie, it appears to be an attempted case of robbery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022