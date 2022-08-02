UP: Elderly man killed, wife injured after being attacked by unidentified men

An elderly man was killed and his wife injured after unidentified persons entered their house here and attacked them, police said on Tuesday. Prem Prakash (65) was killed and his wife Neerja Mishra was injured in the attack, they said. The woman was rushed to a hospital where her condition is stated to be stable, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said prima facie, it appears to be an attempted case of robbery.

