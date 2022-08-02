Left Menu

Six held in Fazil murder case

Six people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a youth belonging to a minority community in Surathkal here, police said on Tuesday. The arrested persons are of Surathkal. City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, who gave details, said all the six accused were directly involved in the murder.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-08-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 15:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Six people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a youth belonging to a minority community in Surathkal here, police said on Tuesday. The murder that took place on July 28 close on the heels of BJP Yuva Morcha Member Praveen Nettaru's killing in Bellare, had sent shockwaves across the district. The arrested persons are of Surathkal. Ajith Crasta, the owner of the car used by the accused was first detained and questioned, and based on the information provided by him, the cops zeroed in on the accused.

The arrests were made near Udyavar early this morning. City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, who gave details, said all the six accused were directly involved in the murder. Initially, they had discussions on who their target should be and considered seven persons and finally chose to target Fazil. The exact reason behind the murder is yet to be known, he said. The commissioner said the police will take the accused to custody for further interrogation.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

