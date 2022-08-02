Two children killed in landslide in Dakshina Kannada district

In a heart-wrenching incident reported from Subramanya in Dakshina Kannada district, the mortal remains of two sisters were found holding their hands together as a hill collapsed on their house. The bodies of siblings were removed after a long rescue operation. Shruthi (11) and Jnanashree (6), daughters of Kusumadhar, were those who lost lives in the tragedy on Monday. Heavy rains were lashing Subramanya from the evening of Monday. Around 7 pm, a huge sound was heard. Shruthi who was reading a book in the portico of the house, ran inside the house thinking that the sound must have come from there. Jayashree also ran inside the house. At the same time, the hill collapsed on the house. The mother of siblings, who was busy in the kitchen, came outside the house, thinking that the children must be outside. As a tree fell on the way and water was overflowing, rescue personnel could not reach the spot immediately. The rain also hampered the operation, police sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)