Russia's supreme court designates Ukraine's Azov Regiment a 'terrorist' group

Russia's supreme court on Tuesday designated Ukraine's Azov Regiment as a terrorist group, a Reuters correspondent reported.

The Azov Regiment, which has far-right and ultranationalist roots, has been one of the most prominent Ukrainian military formations fighting against Russia in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has regularly cited Azov in support of its assertion that Ukraine is controlled by "fascists".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)