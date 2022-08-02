Raj: 22-year-old man dies after friend opens fire

A 22-year-old man died after being shot by his friend in Pratap Nagar area here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at around 1 am in sector 26.

Station House Officer (SHO), Pratap Nagar, Bhajan Lal said Rinku Meena, his friend Rohit along with a few others were sitting in a common friend's rented room when Rohit suddenly opened fire at Meena with a country-made pistol. Meena was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, he said. Meanwhile, Rohit fled away from the crime scene.

The family members of the deceased have arrived here from Sawai Madhopur and the body will be handed over to them after postmortem, the SHO said.

He said it was not immediately clear why Rohit opened fire.

