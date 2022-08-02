Left Menu

Website of Taiwan's presidential office receives overseas cyber attack - source

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 02-08-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 16:37 IST
  • Taiwan

The website of Taiwan's presidential office received an overseas cyber attack on Tuesday and was at one point malfunctioning, a source briefed on the matter said.

The website was shortly brought back online, the source told Reuters. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as frictions rose across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

