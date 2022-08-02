Russia says Pelosi's visit to Taiwan a 'provocation', backs Beijing
Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 16:45 IST
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that Russia views U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan as a "provocation" aimed at pressuring Beijing.
In a press briefing, Zakharova said that Russia supporters Beijing's One China principle, and opposes Taiwanese independence "in any form".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US military assistance irks Beijing amid its quest to dominate Taiwan
China says U.S. will bear consequences of Pelosi visit to Taiwan
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan in August -FT
China demands U.S. cancel potential arms sale to Taiwan
UPDATE 1-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan in August - FT