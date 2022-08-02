Russia says Pelosi's visit to Taiwan a 'provocation', backs Beijing

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that Russia views U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan as a "provocation" aimed at pressuring Beijing.

In a press briefing, Zakharova said that Russia supporters Beijing's One China principle, and opposes Taiwanese independence "in any form".

