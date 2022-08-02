Maha: Woman held for stealing gold jewellery from relative's house in Palghar

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewellery from her relative's house in Nalla Sopara of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, a woman had last month lodged a complaint stating that her house had been ransacked while she was away and ornaments worth over Rs 7.4 lakh were missing. A case under sections 454 (trespass), 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code were registered, senior inspector Vilas Supe of Nalla Sopara police station said. During the probe the police examined the CCTV footage from the area and zeroed in on a woman, who was apprehended from Mahim in neighbouring Mumbai over the weekend, he said.

The accused woman turned out to be the sister-in-law of the complainant's son, the official said, adding that the police have recovered the stolen ornaments.

