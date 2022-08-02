Left Menu

Priest found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Dholpur

A priest was found hanging from a tree on a temple premises in Rajasthans Dholpur district, police said on Tuesday.Harinath Giri, around 75-year-old, has been staying on the temple premises in Chandpur village for long, said villagers.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-08-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 18:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A priest was found hanging from a tree on temple premises in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Harinath Giri, around 75-year-old, has been staying on the temple premises in Chandpur village for long, said villagers. He was found hanging from a tree on the temple premises, SP Dholpur Dharmendra Singh said, adding that the priest belonged to Uttar Pradesh.

The body has been kept in a mortuary of the district hospital while relatives of the priest have been informed. Villagers are being questioned by police in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

