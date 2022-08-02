Left Menu

Man accused of supplying arms to Khalistanis held in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-08-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 18:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly supplying weapons to the ''Khalistani movement'', officials said on Tuesday.

Asan Singh Sikligar, who was absconding for some time, was arrested by Burhanpur police, said home minister Narottam Mishra here.

''Police in other states may also interrogate him," the minister told reporters.

Burhanpur Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha said they had received information in January about suspected connections of Asan Singh, resident of Bhagwanpura in Khargone district of the state, with the ''Khalistani movement.'' A case was registered under the Arms Act against four persons including Singh at Shikarpura police station in Burhanpur district after 21 country-made pistols were seized, he said. Three of the accused were arrested while Asan Singh was on the run, he said, adding that Singh was arrested on July 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

